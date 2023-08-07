ADVERTISEMENT
The comfort factor in friendship is very important: Tanvi Dogra

Tanvi Dogra who is presently seen in Colors' Parineetii talks about her best friends and also names her friends from the industry and beyond. Check here at IWMBuzz.com

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 17:00:35
Actress Tanvi Dogra who is presently seen in the popular show on Colors, Parineetii believes that friends bring out a lot of goodness in an individual. She recently had a blast as she celebrated the double whammy of her friend’s birthday and Friendship Day on 5 August.

Says Tanvi, “5th was my best friend Bhavika Sharma’s birthday. So we celebrated Friendship Day and her birthday with all gusto on the 5th itself. I asked for an early out time on the 5th, and was with her.”

Talking about her friends, Tanvi states, “I have a very close friend Tisha, from my college days. From the industry, Bhavika Sharma and Dharti Bhatt are the closest to me. We are like family; we have been on holiday together. Parents of all three of us are also quite close.”

On the attributes she will want in her friends, Tanvi avers, “In friendship, vibes should match. He/she should be kind, loyal and trustworthy. Comfort factor is also an important attribute that I see in a good friend.”

“I wanted to celebrate Friendship Day with my Girl gang. As I said earlier, we had partied on the 5th for Bhavika’s birthday. So getting an early out time on the 6th was impossible. However, I had a memorable time on set with my co-actor Ankur Verma. We gave each other some chocolates as gifts.”

We wish for these friends to stay together and make a lot of happy memories!!

Srividya Rajesh

