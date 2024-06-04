The powerful storyline and depth of the characters in Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak drew me towards the show: Abhishek Nigam

Popular actor Abhishek Nigam, whom we have seen in shows like Hero – Gayab Mode On, Ali Baba Ek Andaaz, Undekha and Chapter 2, is presently seen in Prateek Sharma’s newly launched show for Sony TV, Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak. The young actor speaks about the show and his character Sagar briefly.

He says that Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak revolves around the emotional and intense journey of love, duty and resilience. “All the characters including me face various challenges and dilemmas personally and professionally as they try to fulfil their responsibilities and navigate the complexities of life. The show delves deep into the intricacies of human relationships and sacrifices one makes for love. The title signifies the deep emotional connection and the heartfelt call between individuals who share a profound bond. Here characters are drawn together by an unbreakable connection and the heartfelt calls of their emotions and duties. I was drawn to this project because of its powerful storyline and the depth of the characters. The narrative is compelling and offers a lot of scope for me to explore as an actor. Additionally, working with such a talented team and having the opportunity to connect with the audience through such an emotionally rich story was too good to let go.”

Sharing more on his look Abhishek says, ”My character in the show is multifaceted and a mix of emotional depth and strength. He’s someone who has to balance his personal desires with his responsibilities, often facing difficult choices. The look for my character is designed to reflect his inner turmoil and resilience, with a style that’s both contemporary and relatable. It’s been exciting to bring this character to life and see how he evolves throughout the series.”

The actor also shares his point of view on television’s content. “Television content has indeed evolved significantly over the years. There’s a greater emphasis on storytelling, character development, and production quality. Audiences today have high expectations, and it’s encouraging to see how the industry is rising to meet those expectations. Shows are becoming more nuanced, tackling complex themes and presenting more relatable characters, which is fantastic for actors and viewers alike.”

Best of luck!!