Actor Zohaib Siddiqui who enthralled one and all with his performances in Sadda Haq, Suryaputra Karn etc is back with a bang in an author-backed role of Dhairya in Star Plus’ popular show Imlie. Zohaib is shown as a typical combination of having a rough and tough macho look with a heart of gold in the show.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Zohaib talks about his return to TV and much more.

Excerpts:

You have had a thunderous entry in Imlie as Dhairya? What made you take this role?

It has been a thunderous entry in Imlie for sure. Imlie is a big franchise. Previously, Sumbul and Fahmaan were part of it. I did not think twice before taking it up. Since I was making a comeback after three years, I did not think much. I am lucky to have got this kind of role.

You were not seen on TV for quite some time. What kept you busy?

Life kept me busy. I got married, my sister got married. These three years were quite eventful. I learned a lot in life. This break helped me gain the exposure that I needed. I travelled a lot. I met a lot of people who are not from our industry. When I felt I had to make a comeback to work, I got back to where I belonged.

Have you been told ever that you and actor Fahmaan Khan have an uncanny resemblance? Explain.

Ya, I have been hearing this a lot that Fahmaan and I have an uncanny resemblance. All I can say is that seven people in this world can look similar. So yes, people are finding this resemblance in us. But I have not noticed this as of now. But sure, when I hear this from many, I too feel that we have something similar.

Tell us about your role in Imlie?

My role in Imlie, which is Dhairya is a Jatt boy. He is full of energy, and a hard-working man. He is a powerful guy, who believes in equality of all kinds. His principles and vision are sorted. He has toiled hard and has managed the functioning of a transport company to the helm. It is a tough job that he has taken up and is good at his work. He is a strong-headed guy. He is frank in his thoughts and action too. He has his own perspective to things, and this attribute in him makes this character quite strong.

Is it a typical angry young man avatar that you will Don in Imlie?

No, it is not a typical angry young man avatar. As I said, he is a man full of colours. There are a lot of events to come in his life. He is a sorted and strong-headed guy with a lot of flavours.

What do you think is your forte as an actor?

I believe that achieving the right mood for a particular scene is important. I believe in hard work. I have always learned to read my script and work hard. I prepare for the role at hand and execute it to the best of my abilities.

What are your expectations from your role in Imlie?

See, as an actor, all want their role to be appreciated and the show to do well. We work really hard to play the characters we get. We compromise with a lot of things. So my expectation is also the same. I want viewers to appreciate my work. I hope I get more challenging work in the near future.

An actor loves versatility at work. Dhairya has a lot of colours. This is one role that has inspired me a lot. I want to live Dhairya to the fullest, and take this character to great heights.