Timeless Beauty: Surbhi Chandna Grabs Our Attention In A Beige And Silver Gharara Set At Chooda Ceremony; Check Now!

Surbhi Chandna recently became Mrs. after marrying her long-time beau, Karan Sharma. It was one of the most anticipated weddings, and the couple celebrated with a large group of friends and family members in Jaipur, Rajasthan. While the wedding celebrations ended a while ago, Chandna still enjoys the splendor of being a new bride as she recalls the sweet memories from her big day. The actress turned to Instagram to share emotional details of her chooda ceremony, as well as stunning images from the day.

Surbhi Chandna’s Chooda Ceremony Appearance-

The newly married diva shared a picture series of her Chooda ceremony as she appeared in a beige and silver Gharara set. The outfit features a beige and silver sequin embellished V-neckline, flared ¾ length sleeves, side cuts, a mini-length kurta, matching flared floor-length pants, and paired with a matching dupatta. The outfit is from Presto Couture. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low bun hairstyle with loose bangs. The diva applied minimal makeup with nude matte eyes, Kajal kohl, peach blushy cheeks, and creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with a white and gold choker, matching earrings, and a ring by Curio Cottage Jewelry.

In the pictures, she can be seen having fun at her Chooda ceremony. The diva also shows her stunning ethnic outfit with a graceful smile. The diva also revealed that she was not making eye contact with her mom and dad, or they would get emotional.

