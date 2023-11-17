TMKOC Star Munmun Dutta lauds Kareena Kapoor’s unfiltered honesty in Koffee With Karan show

Munmun Dutta, famed for her role in the beloved sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ took to social media to express her deep admiration for Kareena Kapoor’s candid and uninhibited persona during her appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan.’ Sharing a snapshot from the episode, Munmun lavished praise on Kareena, highlighting the Bollywood icon’s authenticity and infectious sense of fun. In her post, Munmun exclaimed, ‘How can anyone not like Kareena? The most honest, real, and fun person at the same time ever! Oh, how much I love her.’

Kareena’s honest responses

The online chatter surrounding Kareena’s responses on the show has been nothing short of electric. A standout moment occurred when Karan Johar posed a question about Deepika being her competitor. Kareena, with her trademark wit, swiftly redirected the query, suggesting it was more apt for Alia. This tactful response earned Kareena widespread acclaim from netizens who acknowledged her seasoned stature in the industry.

In another engaging exchange, Karan probed Kareena about her relationship with Alia, especially in light of Alia’s marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. Kareena, showcasing her playful side, cheekily remarked that she isn’t anyone’s ‘bhabhi’ (sister-in-law). Kareena’s unfiltered and honest approach on the show has solidified her reputation as the ‘Bindass Queen of Bollywood.’ Munmun’s admiration for Kareena resonates with many who applaud the actress for her refreshing candor and straightforward opinions. As the episode continues to make waves online, Kareena Kapoor stands out as a Bollywood icon who effortlessly balances glamour with a down-to-earth charm.