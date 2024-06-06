TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar Gives ‘Bossy’ Vibe In Blue Co-Ord Set, See Photos!

Sunayana Fozdar is renowned for her role in the popular Indian sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC). Her impeccable fashion choices have always been a topic of admiration. The diva recently showcased her chic and confident style in a striking blue co-ord set. The ensemble featured floral prints on the lapel collar and full sleeves, adding a touch of elegance to her look. Let’s dive into the details of Sunayana Fozdar’s fashionable appearance:

Sunayana Fozdar’s Blue Co-Ord Set Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared stunning pictures of herself as she appeared in a blue co-ord set. Sunayana Fozdar’s outfit exudes sophistication and charm with its coordinated design and vibrant blue hue. The floral prints on the lapel collar, sleeves with front white buttons featuring an upper top with attached flared pants added a refreshing twist to the ensemble, making it perfect for a fashionable outing. The actress added a feminine touch, balancing the overall aesthetic with grace and style. The outfit is from Kaftanize Clothing, which is suitable for summer weather.

Sunayana’s Style Appearance-

Sunayana Fozdar’s fashion choices are always on point, and this ensemble is no exception. She accessorized her outfit with chic and minimalistic accessories like white pearl-embellished ear hoops, a ring, and heels, allowing the vibrant blue co-ord set to take center stage. Her makeup, with shimmery eyeshadow and brown glossy lips, enhanced the outfit’s overall appeal. In the photos, she continues to captivate audiences with her impeccable fashion sense and confident persona with a dashing attitude.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.