TMKOC’S Nidhi Bhanushali Rocks Summer Vibe In Cool Strapless Dress

Do you remember young Sonu, aka Nidhi Bhanushali, from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma? Yes, the little girl who used to entertain with her innocence and smartness in the show is now grown up and steals attention with her beauty. Though the audience misses her on-screen presence, the diva treats her fans with her social media presence. From sharing glimpses of her new photoshoot to insights from her vacation, the actress keeps her fans updated about her life. In her latest photos, Nidhi shows her summer vibe styling in a strapless dress.

Beating the summer hotness, Nidhi Bhanushali graced her look in a navy blue strapless dress featuring a fitting bodice followed by a breezy bottom. In the simple dress, the actress looks super cool. At the same time, her accessorizing complements her appearance. She opts for a colorful motif layered necklaces. Her open hair, styled in soft curls, gives her a wow appearance. The small nose ring and nose pin add to her quirky vibe. In the body-hugging outfit, the actress shows her stunning figure. However, it was Nidhi’s infectious smile that caught our attention. The joy and happiness can be seen clearly on her face, and we can’t get enough of her beauty with simplicity.

Sharing these photos, she wrote, “It’s hard to figure out

What she’s all about But she’s a woman through and through. A complicated lady. So colour my baby moody blue. Oh, moody blue!