TMKOC'S Palak Sindhwani Turns Pool Baby In Blue Floral Mini Dress, Watch

Palak Sindhwani is a well-known actress from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. In the recent dump, she turns pool baby in a floral mini dress. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Sep,2023 19:00:40
Palak Sindhwani is a heartthrob actress who garnered fame with her role as Sonu Bhide, who is the daughter of the iconic character Atmaram Tukaram Bhide in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress loves to share anecdotes from her day-to-day life with her fans. And this time, the beauty turns pool baby, taking new challenges.

Palak Sindhwani’s Pool Baby Avatar

In the recent story shared by the actress, Palak Sindhwani can be seen embracing her pool baby vibes in a colorful dress. The sleeveless mini dress with blue and pink floral prints looks gorgeous. She looked beautiful with no makeup and no filter glimpse; also, her bubbly character was a treat to watch.

However, the story behind this beautiful pool baby is different. In the video, Palak can be seen struggling to go inside the water as it was very cold and she felt like freezing, which made her think that she couldn’t do it, but the never giving attitude and her courage helped her take a shot at least, and the conclusion is that it went well.

In the text, she wrote, “Shot something fun today, was freezing cold in the morning and I was like I can’t do it but then I took a short and It went well!.”

The diva enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram, with 1.8 million followers. She keeps her fans engaged through her regular posts, videos, and updates.

Did you like Palak Sindhwani’s pool time? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

