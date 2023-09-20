Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue

When it comes to setting the traditional fashion code for couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are here to the rescue, and they’re doing it with unmatched style and grace! The television power couple has been making waves in the fashion world, and their latest ensemble choices are nothing short of couple goals.

First up, we have Divyanka Tripathi, who can effortlessly pull off any look with her stunning beauty. In their recent appearance, she graced the scene in a gorgeous silk beige salwar suit that radiated elegance. The choice of beige gave her attire a touch of classic charm, while the silk fabric added a luxurious feel to the outfit.

But what truly caught our attention was the way she accessorized! Divyanka adorned herself with a stylish oxidized heavy neckpiece, which added a unique and ethnic twist to her ensemble. It’s proof that sometimes, it’s the accessories that make all the difference. Her sleek, straight hair perfectly complemented the look, giving her an overall regal appearance.

When it came to makeup, Divyanka opted for a minimalistic approach, letting her natural beauty shine through. This is a testament to her confidence and the belief that true beauty doesn’t need much embellishment.

Now, let’s talk about Vivek Dahiya, who was equally on point with his fashion game. He looked dapper in a stylish embellished navy blue traditional kurta. The rich blue color not only highlighted his charm but also perfectly matched Divyanka’s ensemble, creating a harmonious couple look.

The couple’s appearance seems to be in perfect sync with the festive spirit, making them look all set for Ganesh Chaturthi. Their choice of traditional attire reflects not only their love for each other but also their deep-rooted respect for Indian culture and traditions.

In summary, when it comes to traditional fashion, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are undeniably the trendsetters. Their coordinated outfits and impeccable sense of style continue to inspire and set new fashion goals for couples everywhere. Keep slaying, you two!