Television | Celebrities

Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue

Divyanka adorned herself with a stylish oxidized heavy neckpiece, which added a unique and ethnic twist to her ensemble. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Sep,2023 21:13:10
Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue 853646

When it comes to setting the traditional fashion code for couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are here to the rescue, and they’re doing it with unmatched style and grace! The television power couple has been making waves in the fashion world, and their latest ensemble choices are nothing short of couple goals.

First up, we have Divyanka Tripathi, who can effortlessly pull off any look with her stunning beauty. In their recent appearance, she graced the scene in a gorgeous silk beige salwar suit that radiated elegance. The choice of beige gave her attire a touch of classic charm, while the silk fabric added a luxurious feel to the outfit.

But what truly caught our attention was the way she accessorized! Divyanka adorned herself with a stylish oxidized heavy neckpiece, which added a unique and ethnic twist to her ensemble. It’s proof that sometimes, it’s the accessories that make all the difference. Her sleek, straight hair perfectly complemented the look, giving her an overall regal appearance.

When it came to makeup, Divyanka opted for a minimalistic approach, letting her natural beauty shine through. This is a testament to her confidence and the belief that true beauty doesn’t need much embellishment.

Now, let’s talk about Vivek Dahiya, who was equally on point with his fashion game. He looked dapper in a stylish embellished navy blue traditional kurta. The rich blue color not only highlighted his charm but also perfectly matched Divyanka’s ensemble, creating a harmonious couple look.

Check out here:

Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue 853643

Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue 853644

Traditional Fashion Code For Couples: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to rescue 853645

The couple’s appearance seems to be in perfect sync with the festive spirit, making them look all set for Ganesh Chaturthi. Their choice of traditional attire reflects not only their love for each other but also their deep-rooted respect for Indian culture and traditions.

In summary, when it comes to traditional fashion, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are undeniably the trendsetters. Their coordinated outfits and impeccable sense of style continue to inspire and set new fashion goals for couples everywhere. Keep slaying, you two!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Auto Draft 853318
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Divyanka Tripathi returns to the show as a challenger
Take the modern 'bridal poses' in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy 853183
Take the modern ‘bridal poses’ in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy
Movie To Golgappa: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's 'Satur-date' Goals I'm Photos 852637
Movie To Golgappa: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s ‘Satur-date’ Goals I’m Photos
[Photos] Divyanka Tripathi Serves Style With Side Of Drama By Pairing Black Mini Dress With French Braid High Ponytail 850793
[Photos] Divyanka Tripathi Serves Style With Side Of Drama By Pairing Black Mini Dress With French Braid High Ponytail
Fan slams Divyanka Tripathi for ‘caffeine intake’, latter says ‘whenever you want to quit…’ 849375
Fan slams Divyanka Tripathi for ‘caffeine intake’, latter says ‘whenever you want to quit…’
Divyanka Tripathi Looks Pretty In Digital Print Shirt And Ripped Denim 849087
Divyanka Tripathi Looks Pretty In Digital Print Shirt And Ripped Denim

Latest Stories

[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations 853434
[Photos] Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘joyous’ Ganesh Chaturthi family celebrations
Vicky Kaushal VS Siddhant Chaturvedi VS Arjun Kapoor: Who Is Your Go-To Festive Inspiration In Kurta Pajama? 853450
Vicky Kaushal VS Siddhant Chaturvedi VS Arjun Kapoor: Who Is Your Go-To Festive Inspiration In Kurta Pajama?
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design 853640
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design
After taking social media by storm with the first look of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, fans are now eagerly waiting for the teaser 853634
After taking social media by storm with the first look of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon from Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, fans are now eagerly waiting for the teaser
Be the woman of the hour! With traditional kurta designs like Hansika Motwani 853407
Be the woman of the hour! With traditional kurta designs like Hansika Motwani
Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Welcome Their First Child 853621
Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Welcome Their First Child
Read Latest News