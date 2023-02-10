Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh have always been a pleasure to watch on screen together. since they portrayed Dev and Sonakshi in the television programme Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Given the pair’s outstanding performance and electrifying chemistry, the programme was a fan favourite.

The couple last appeared together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. To the great disappointment of the viewers, the show abruptly stopped airing for the best known to the producers. Erica chose to show us a glimpse of the two from a fair because we have been missing them together on screen.

Now coming to the picture, we can see the duo inside a fair. Where we can see the two participating in a fun car play together. Erica can be seen all stunning in her purple vest coat topped on her white casual shirt teamed with short wavy hair and minimal makeup. On the other hand Shaheer Sheikh could be seen all stunning in his pink t-shirt teamed with messy hair and black shades. Both can be seen all smiles on camera.

Erica Fernandes sharing the video, wrote, “Dashing people + cars = Dashing cars #dashingcars #funtimes #throwback”, to this Shaheer Sheikh dropped ‘sunglass face’ emojis in the comments.

One overwhelmed fan wrote, “Both of you very nice i watched kuch rang pyar ke asai ❤️❤️❤️❤️I loved that hindi serial and also kasautii zinduki ki any other please let me am searching”

Another commented, “I wonder how you both get permitted to take that ride.. mere yaha to community park ke jhoole me chadne nai dete”

