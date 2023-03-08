The television divas Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan and Nia Sharma are grooving in the fun of the festival of colours. The stars have taken it to their Instagram handle to celebrate the moment. Here scroll down beneath to check on how they are celebrating the day.

Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram handle to share a candid boomerang video with her friend. The actress can be seen wearing a casual graphic printed t-shirt. She teamed it with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her beautiful black shades and sleek ponytail. Sharing the candid video, she wrote, “Happy Holiiiii”

Check out-

Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories to share swagger moments with her only beau Rocky. The couple can be seen decked up in beautiful white. Hina Khan can be seen wearing a beautiful embellished white kurta teamed with palazzo pants. She completed the look with her sleek hair and black shades. Rocky on the other hand looked dope in his candid kurta pyjama.

Check out-

Nia Sharma on the other hand took to her Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures with her family. Playing with the kids, the actress can be seen in mood for cosy lazy fun for the day celebrating with a water gun and colours going all smiles in the pictures. Truly a delight to watch.

Check out-

How did you celebrate Holi? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.