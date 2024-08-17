Udne Ki Aasha Team Celebrates 2.3 TVR; Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora and Producer Rahul Tewary Celebrate With Crew

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tale Productions has seen an enormous growth in its ratings over the last few weeks. The show has rocketed to gain a TVR of 2.3 this week, which makes it the No 2 show across all GECs along with Jhanak, the Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. Producer Rahul Tewary organized a cake-cutting ceremony to appreciate the feat of 2.3 TVR, in which he not only complimented his actors and crew but also gave all associated with the show a token of gratitude as a gift.

It was an eventful ambience on the set of Udne Ki Aasha where the cast was seen cutting the cake with its Producer.

The show has Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the leads. In the characters of Sachin and Sailee, the actors have become household names today, and the credit for the show’s success should go to the entire team. The show has a gripping script with some engaging and hilariously designed dialogues. The characterizations and the growth of the lead characters as individuals have been depicted aesthetically.

Talking about the show’s success, Kanwar Dhillon was heard saying during the event. “There is no better feeling than this. The show started well, has grown slowly with time, been consistent and has skyrocketed now. When you look back, there have been so many sequences that have been fruitful. In these 107 episodes that have been on offer, there has been a lot of variety. This is one show where I have shot a lot of candid sequences.”

The show was airing from 8.45 pm to 9.30 pm for the last few months. The Producer Rahul Tewary acknowledged this feat of the entire cast and crew and presented them with a gift. Kanwar was seen stating, “We have shot for the last three months for all the days of the month. We have never taken any leave. But we actors shoot and go. The team working behind the camera worked for longer hours when compared to us. Now, our Producer’s gesture to all these people makes the day more special. It takes a wonderful producer to do this.”

Neha Harsora echoed Kanwar’s sentiments when she said, “I have no words to express my happiness. The ambience on the set is very infectious. We have a positive vibe going on set. And what we enjoy today is the hard work of the entire unit. Messages and positive feedback have been pouring from fans and well-wishers for which I am grateful.”

Producer Rahul Tewary said, “We have been giving our sincere efforts to the show. We knew we had a great script in hand, and wanted to give our 100 per cent to make the show work. I am thankful to the entire team for this success. We have a lot more to come in the near future.”

You can check the IWMBuzz.com video taken during the event here.

Courtesy: Sweta Gupta

Kudos to the entire team of Udne Ki Aasha!! We wish them all the very best for the coming time..