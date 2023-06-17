Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey talks about her father's 'precious advice' that she follows

Celesti Bairagey the talented actress who played the lead in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is happy to be celebrating Father’s Day. She feels that the world would have been nothing without fathers’ contributions. As we gear up to celebrate Father’s Day on 18 June, she talks about her equation with her dad and much more. Celesti has a few sweet incidents to say about her father. She also talks about her father’s caring nature and the support she has received in her career from him. Check to know more about the bond of Celesti with her father.

Says Celesti, “My father Arabinda Bairagey isn’t so active on social media but keeps himself updated with everything that I post. Initially, when I began my career in acting, I thought my mom would be more supportive but to my surprise, my father was equally there for me and at times was more supportive than my mother.”

Celesti reveals that her father takes care of the house when her mother stays with her during her shoots.

About the advice he has given her, she adds, “He has taught me that I should always respect opportunities and go forth with them, giving my hundred per cent to all my projects. The second thing is to always listen to what my heart says.”

