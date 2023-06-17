ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey talks about her father's 'precious advice' that she follows

It's Father's Day on 18 June and here is Udti Ka Naam Rajo fame Celesti Bairagey, talking about her father and his advice. Read to know her thoughts about her father.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jun,2023 14:05:36
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey talks about her father's 'precious advice' that she follows

Celesti Bairagey the talented actress who played the lead in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, is happy to be celebrating Father’s Day. She feels that the world would have been nothing without fathers’ contributions. As we gear up to celebrate Father’s Day on 18 June, she talks about her equation with her dad and much more. Celesti has a few sweet incidents to say about her father. She also talks about her father’s caring nature and the support she has received in her career from him. Check to know more about the bond of Celesti with her father.

Says Celesti, “My father Arabinda Bairagey isn’t so active on social media but keeps himself updated with everything that I post. Initially, when I began my career in acting, I thought my mom would be more supportive but to my surprise, my father was equally there for me and at times was more supportive than my mother.”

Celesti reveals that her father takes care of the house when her mother stays with her during her shoots.

About the advice he has given her, she adds, “He has taught me that I should always respect opportunities and go forth with them, giving my hundred per cent to all my projects. The second thing is to always listen to what my heart says.”

So true!!

Happy Father’s Day to all our readers!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I have a strong facial resemblance with my father: Madirakshi Mundle
I have a strong facial resemblance with my father: Madirakshi Mundle
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
My father is proud of my work: Megha Chakraborty of Imlie fame
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus
Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
I was in a happy phase throughout the shoot of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo: Jimit Trivedi
I was in a happy phase throughout the shoot of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo: Jimit Trivedi
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer
Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer
Read Latest News