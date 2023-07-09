ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Sparkling Stars; Flaunts Backless Look In Video

Urfi Javed is a fashionista in the entertainment world. The actress goes bold in her latest pictures as she hides her modesty with sparkling blue stars

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023
The fashion enthusiast Urfi Javed is known for her out-of-the-box and experimenting style. She knows how to pull attention towards her with new and jaw-dropping looks. From wearing a razor dress and plaster of Paris to pizza and snack packets, she has made her dress with almost every unimaginable thing. That’s what makes her different from the crowd. In contrast, this time, the diva ditched the blouse, and styled it with some sparkling stars. Let’s check it out.

Urfi Javed’s New Blue Saree Avatar

The actress took to her Instagram and shared her new look. The video starts with Urfi Javed revealing her look in a blue saree. She wore a plain blue saree and left the palu on her left hand. In contrast, she hid her modesty with blue and white sparkling stars and see-through hand gloves. Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, and nude lips added to her glamorous look.

As the video proceeds, she turned back and flaunted her backless glam with her sultry walk. She slightly pulled her hair towards the front side and made one go mesmerizing with her bare backless look. She captioned her post with a heart-popping out emoji.

On the other hand, as you swipe, her glamorous looks in the striking pictures attract attention and make one go drooling.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

