Urfi Javed's New DIY Necklace Screams Attention

Urfi Javed constantly manages to turn heads with her off beat fashion choices. The fashionista often creates looks with something unusual and unimaginable things. Every day you get to see something unbelievable; she is very courageous to carry her style with grace and confidence. In comparison, her new DIY necklace is screaming attention. Let’s check it out.

Urfi Javed’s DIY Necklace

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture on her story. The diva is seen donning a yellow strapless cutout dress in the shared photo. Her sleek bun hairstyle, beautiful big eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her style. In contrast, her unique necklace grabbed attention.

Urfi accessorized her look with a beautiful DIY necklace. It seems her huge necklace is made of craft material. It has beautiful flowers and leaves drawn. The simple accessory looked cool with her style.

In the other picture, Urfi posed, blinking her eye with her fierce expression. She is a heartthrob of the media, regularly treating them with her new looks.

Urfi Javed has also worked in many shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishta Hai, Bepanah, Meri Durga, and others. In contrast, she rose to massive fandom with her participation in the most controversial show Bigg Boss OTT. She has a huge population on her Instagram account.

