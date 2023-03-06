Sudhanshu Pandey is going strong and has excelled in portraying the levels of unpredictability that come with his onscreen character of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. Every time we feel that Vanraj has done the unthinkable, there is always another big leap that the character takes in surprising the viewers!!

We are now seeing one such phase in Anupamaa, wherein Vanraj Shah is looking at avenues of bringing back Anupamaa in his life. Yes, this turnaround in the character recently, took Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) by surprise. And it did shake the audience too!!

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sudhanshu talks about this engaging track in the show. “Vanraj, like I always say, is the most unpredictable character. He is an instrument used by the writers to create interest in the show. There is always going to be some drama created, the writers keep infusing interesting plots through the character. So sudden shakeups keep coming in the show. They have enough characters in the show to try new angles, plot points etc. There is so much potential that the characters have in the show are incredible.”

On his thoguhts about the ongoing track, Sudhanshu states, “I personally feel that whenever the music becomes monotonous, writers play this instrument called Vanraj and make the music interesting. Suddenly, everybody is all ears. So that is how they are using Vanraj. Every time they do that, I enjoy the whole phase of creating interest and generating curiosity in it.”

Take us through this problem of Vanraj wanting Anupamaa back. “Vanraj has always had this problem. He does not want to leave Kavya, at the same time, he has not let go of Anupamaa. Amidst all this, he is a very good family man. That’s his core personality. So one can expect more drama here,” he avers.

Tell him that Anupamaa, though remains the #1 show even now, has dropped in its ratings when compared to last year, and Sudhanshu is quick to say, “The ratings will always be still #1. Everybody’s ratings have gone down. What I can say is, that we were Number 1 and we are Number 1. Hopefully, we will be Number 1 always. The writers, director and Producer have been so passionate about the show that they will never let it go down. They leave no stone unturned in keeping the curiosity factor high.”

Ask him if there is a tad bit of monotony that she hit in in these two years of playing Vanraj and he refutes it saying, “Not at all!! In a normal circumstance, in two and half years of playing a character, any actor would have reached the saturation point. But thankfully, the character that Vanraj is, he has this very infinite scope. He is not an author-backed character. He is created with every scene, he could be played around with in any form. Later, when it comes to me, I put my mind and soul into it. I keep creating things in between the line, and all of this sum up to him not getting boring.”

On his Holi plans, Sudhanshu says, “Holi will most likely be at a friend’s place. Or else we will be at home. If we go out to play, we will go to a place where there are non-chemical colours and a little bit of rain shower.”

Best of luck to the next phase in Vanraj Shah’s life, Sudhanshu!!