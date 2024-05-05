[Video] Hina Khan Radiates Ethnic Elegance in a Maroon Indo-Western Outfit, Perfect for the Summer Wedding Season

A popular television personality, Hina Khan has received many awards for her exceptional performances. The actress also catches our attention with her amazing sense of style. The diva has frequently revealed photographs from her photo shoots, in which she dresses and twirls in some of the most memorable ensembles. Today, she posted several photos of herself dressed in a maroon Indo-western outfit on Instagram. Please see her most recent post.

Hina Khan’s Maroon Indo-Western Outfits-

Hina Khan looked stunning in a maroon flared mini-kurta as the focal point of her outfit. The kurta features a maroon background with white checkered patterns, adding visual interest and depth to the ensemble. The round neckline is adorned with pearl embellishments, adding glamour and sophistication to the look. The half-sleeves with shoulder pads enhance the structure of the kurta, creating a polished silhouette. Paired with maroon flared Sharara-style pants, the flared silhouette adds movement and drama to the outfit. This outfit is perfect for the summer wedding season.

Hina’s Beauty Appearance-

For her hair, Hina chose a middle-parted straight and polished hairstyle that complements the sophistication of her outfit. For makeup, she opted for a soft and glamorous look with neutral tones on the eyes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and maroon lips to add a pop of color to her overall appearance. Hina accessorized her outfit with minimal yet elegant accessories like gold and maroon stone embellished long earrings, a matching bracelet, and rings to let the outfit shine. She flaunts her indo-western outfit with grace and a sweet smile in the video.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.