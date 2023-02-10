The Pathaan fever continues to rule. The movie is currently a massive box office hit that. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film managed to earn immense praise from the netizens all across, despite the huge debacle surrounding the movie and it’s content. And now the craze has got all the Instagram influencers up on the beat.

Shivangi Joshi, one of the leading television actresses and a popular Instagram influencer has now shared a dance reel on her social media handle, dancing to the trendy song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie Pathaan. The actress can be seen swinging like a pro to the song. She wore a stylish black jumper suit. Wearing a crop top and matching black joggers. She completed the look with a ponytail and minimal makeup.

Sharing the video, Shivangi Joshi added on the hashtags like “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and “Pathaan”. Here take a look-

Shivangi Joshi was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier to that, she was in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain as the leading actress Naira. She also was featured in the show Balika Vadhu 2. Apart from her stunning acting chops, Joshi has also managed to bring up the best in terms of vogue and style. Her ever stunning fashion looks have left fashion enthusiasts in awe and this swagger look in the aforementioned video, invigorates it even more.