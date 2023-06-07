ADVERTISEMENT
'Wanderlust' diaries ft. 'romantic couple' Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and well you will love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 06:55:16
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most adored and loved actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country at present. Divyanka Tripathi’s content is simply fantastic all the time and well, we love all of it. The beautiful actress has been a part of the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry for many years and well, today, we are incredibly proud of how far she’s managed to come in her professional space and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly what makes her so popular and loved among the audience and for real. Her swag game on social media is for real and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, whenever Divyanka Tripathi shares new and captivating photos and videos, it is always a source of entertainment for the fans.

Check out this amazing video that Divyanka Tripathi has shared from her end with her husband Vivek Dahiya:

While Divyanka Tripathi is always known to be a very hardworking and talented woman, one thing that we all, especially her fans are certainly aware of is how much she loves her husband aka Vivek Dahiya. Whenever she gets an opportunity, she always gives him the special limelight to win hearts of her fans. Well, this time, Divyanka is seen winning hearts with perfection in a new video that also features her husband aka Vivek Dahiya and well, we love the cuteness quotient in the whole video. Well, do you want to check out and understand where and how? Well, here you go folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

