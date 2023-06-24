ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash's irresistible swag

Tejasswi Prakash has taken the internet by storm with a viral video showcasing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her makeup room. In the video, the stunning diva can be seen getting her makeup done, captivating her fans with her natural beauty and charismatic presence.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 06:55:28
Tejasswi Prakash has taken the internet by storm with a viral video showcasing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her makeup room. In the video, the stunning diva can be seen getting her makeup done, captivating her fans with her natural beauty and charismatic presence. Tejasswi exudes confidence as she flaunts a vibrant yellow co-ord set, perfectly complemented by an exquisite emerald beaded neckpiece that adds a touch of elegance to her look.

Her hairstyling choice of a curled pulled back ponytail adds a touch of glamour and sophistication, perfectly accentuating her features. Tejasswi’s minimal makeup enhances her radiant complexion and highlights her natural charm, showcasing her timeless beauty.

With this viral video, Tejasswi Prakash continues to captivate her fans, offering them a glimpse into her world and the effort that goes into her flawless appearances. Her impeccable sense of style and attention to detail further solidify her status as a fashion icon.

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Actress ke makeup room mein sirf females honi chahiye. yeh sab bht galat hai hume hindustani sabhyata nhi bhoolni chahiye.”

Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash's irresistible swag 819390

Another wrote, “Ajib behuda sy orat ha yeh”

Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash's irresistible swag 819391

A third user wrote, “Guys hr video ko cast se related krna band kro hindustan me rahne wala hr ak admi hindustani hai or insan ko swatantrata ka adhikar h apni life ka”

Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash's irresistible swag 819389

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

