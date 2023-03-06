Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved and appreciated couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been together for quite a long time and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that the duo have got as a happy and strong couple together, we are supremely proud of them for all the good and wonderful reasons. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have together stayed strong and have been there for each other during times of crisis and well, that’s a hallmark of a genuine couple. Both Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are extremely affectionate and fond of each other and well, that’s why, whenever they get an opportunity from their end to showcase their love and affection for each other in public, they never ever leave any opportunity. Their content on social media together is quite popular and that’s what we love the most.

Each and every time Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen getting cosy and romantic with each other on social media platforms, netizens feel the heat and melt in awe. This time, both of them are seen happily grooving to the beats of a popular song that has now become a viral trend on Instagram.

