Watch: Ankita Lokhande’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish To Madhuri Dixit, Dhak Dhak Girl’s Surprising Reaction!

Madhuri Dixit, a Dhak Dhak girl, celebrates her 57th birthday today. The Dance Deewane crew has arranged a tribute dance to her song in honor of her journey. Among the other candidates, Ankita Lokhande chose Madhuri’s iconic appearance in the song ‘Humko Toh Aaj Kal’ from the popular film Sailaab, which stars Anil Kapoor. The diva shared a video while giving a stunning appearance and dance performance on the set. Take a look at the video below-

Ankita Lokhande’s Tribute Video Appearance-

The television actress appeared in a replica look of Madhuri Dixit from “Humko Aaj Kal Hai” song. The actress donned a yellow and green border blouse and paired it with green with red and gold border dhoti-style saree with tucked pallu at her side waist. She rounded off her look with side-parted curly short hair, glam makeup with red creamy lips, and an accessories outfit with gold necklaces, bangles, a nose pin, a bindi, earrings, and rings.

In a heartwarming video, a fan of the legendary Madhuri Dixit paid a touching tribute to her on the sets of Dance Deewane. The video moved Madhuri to tears and inspired her to join in the dancing. The fan, Ankita, expressed her respect saying, “I’m always being your fan and always be your fan.”

She always shared a glimpse of herself as she danced with a Dhak Dhak Girl on “Humko Aaj Kal Hai” with signature moves. Lastly, they had a cute hugging moment, and Madhuri Dixit offered some sweet food. Ankita Lokhande shared a video with a heartfelt note.

As soon as Ankita shared a video, Madhuri Dixit turned to her post and commented, “Thank you so much ❤️.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.