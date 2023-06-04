ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi aces skydive like a pro

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 11:50:31
Divyanka Tripathi, has just taken the plunge once again! This time, she’s not playing a daring character in her hit shows like “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” or “Crime Patrol,” but she’s actually experiencing the thrill of skydiving straight from the exotic city of Dubai.

The video she shared on her social media handle had fans gasping for breath and shouting in exhilaration as Divyanka fearlessly soared through the open skies, defying gravity with her infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm. It seems like this vivacious actress knows how to keep her fans on the edge of their seats, both on-screen and off-screen.

Divyanka Tripathi aces Skydive like a pro

The actress has earlier too aced skydiving. And now she does it again. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Yessss…I did it again! 😃#Pickyourtrail #HasslefreeHolidays #UnwrapTheWorld #SkydiveDubai #AdventureAwaits #BucketList #MyDubai”

Here take a look at the video below-

The actress can be seen in a vibrant blue hued t-shirt. She completed the look with her sleek pulled back ponytail and minimal makeup.

Skydiving- A sport to experience

Skydiving, the exhilarating adventure that allows us to defy gravity and experience the freedom of flight like never before. As we ascend to the sky, our hearts beat with anticipation, knowing that we are about to embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey that will leave us breathless. The moment arrives, and we leap into the abyss, feeling the rush of wind against our faces as we plummet towards the earth below. In that exhilarating freefall, time seems to stand still, and all worries and fears fade away, replaced by an overwhelming sense of liberation.

Who knows what adventure she’ll conquer next? Stay tuned, as Divyanka Tripathi continues to dazzle us with her unstoppable spirit and zest for life!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

