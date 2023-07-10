Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored and strong couples in the Television world. The duo celebrated their 7th anniversary on a moody and airy beach in Thailand. The actress shared a video from her anniversary celebration that is going viral on the internet. Let’s check it out below

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Anniversary Celebration

In the shared video on Instagram, Divyanka and Vivek can be seen on a dinner date on a seaside decorated place. The duo tied the knot with each other in 2016. The video shows that Vivek arranged a romantic dinner near the sea. And he welcomed Divyanka romantically. The actress beautifully gave a rose to her loving husband.

She captioned her post, “While the salt-kissed air whispers tales of our love story, celebrating our anniversary with a romantic seaside dinner. Happy Anniversary my love!.” Fans and friends congratulated the duo for 7 years of togetherness.

In contrast, Vivek Dahiya also shared pictures with her beautiful wife, and in the caption, he wrote, “To my companion in travel & adventure – the world is brighter with you. Here’s to completing 7 years that went by in a jiffy.”

and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com