ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their anniversary at a very moody and airy beach with lights and decorations. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jul,2023 07:30:40
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights 832201

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored and strong couples in the Television world. The duo celebrated their 7th anniversary on a moody and airy beach in Thailand. The actress shared a video from her anniversary celebration that is going viral on the internet. Let’s check it out below

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Anniversary Celebration

In the shared video on Instagram, Divyanka and Vivek can be seen on a dinner date on a seaside decorated place. The duo tied the knot with each other in 2016. The video shows that Vivek arranged a romantic dinner near the sea. And he welcomed Divyanka romantically. The actress beautifully gave a rose to her loving husband.

She captioned her post, “While the salt-kissed air whispers tales of our love story, celebrating our anniversary with a romantic seaside dinner. Happy Anniversary my love!.” Fans and friends congratulated the duo for 7 years of togetherness.

In contrast, Vivek Dahiya also shared pictures with her beautiful wife, and in the caption, he wrote, “To my companion in travel & adventure – the world is brighter with you. Here’s to completing 7 years that went by in a jiffy.”

So did you like the way Divyanka and Vivek celebrated their anniversary? Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, ain’t it? Wonderful and hunky-dory for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya give their anniversary a ‘Thailand twirl’, watch 831978
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya give their anniversary a ‘Thailand twirl’, watch
Divyanka Tripathi embraces rainbows and sunshine, come check out 822407
Divyanka Tripathi embraces rainbows and sunshine, come check out
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here's why 820847
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha...: Travel 'Cape Wine' with Divyanka Tripathi 819829
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha…: Travel ‘Cape Wine’ with Divyanka Tripathi
“Chup rehne kliye paise liye hai maine”, Is Divyanka Tripathi in trouble? 816920
“Chup rehne kliye paise liye hai maine”, Is Divyanka Tripathi in trouble?
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi turns the vivacious bartender 815802
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi turns the vivacious bartender
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here 832196
Nia Sharma Becomes Young In Throwback London Vacation Dairies, See Here
"I'm Confused," Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making 832182
“I’m Confused,” Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert) 832226
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert)
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora's Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral 832221
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora’s Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi's New Song Release Date Is Out; Check Out 832230
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi’s New Song Release Date Is Out; Check Out
Read Latest News