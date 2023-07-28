ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic

In her mini vlog, Divyanka teased us with glimpses of her artistic process. Armed with acrylic paints and a vision in mind, she unleashed her inner Picasso on that table, check out video below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 10:00:06
Move over HGTV, because Divyanka Tripathi is here to show us how it’s done! The TV star and DIY enthusiast recently unleashed her creativity by giving her trusty side table a quirky makeover. She spilled the beans on her mini-DIY adventure in a vlog on her Instagram handle, and boy, was it a treat to watch!

All fun to watch Divyanka unleashing her painter soul

With her handy tools in tow and a whole lot of enthusiasm, Divyanka embarked on her furniture transformation journey. As she assembled her table from scratch a few months ago, she felt an itch to add a splash of her own personality to it. And that’s when the DIY magic happened!

In her mini vlog, Divyanka teased us with glimpses of her artistic process. Armed with acrylic paints and a vision in mind, she unleashed her inner Picasso on that table! We could see her getting so absorbed in the creative frenzy that she forgot to take proper visuals – but hey, that’s the sign of a true artist, right?

With every brushstroke, Divyanka added a touch of happiness and love to her little project. And when she finally revealed the finished product, we couldn’t help but be in awe of her talent and ingenuity. Her once ordinary side table was now a vibrant masterpiece, reflecting her unique flair.

So, if you’re looking for some DIY inspiration, look no further than Divyanka Tripathi! She proves that with a little paint, creativity, and a whole lot of passion, you can transform any piece of furniture into a work of art.

Check out video-

Get ready to unleash your inner DIY guru and quirk up your space just like this TV queen!

