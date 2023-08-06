Watch: Hina Khan Glows In Maroon Embellished Sharara

The beauty queen, Hina Khan, never fails to rule over hearts with her fashion. Known for her elegance and style, recently, the diva embraced her beauty in a traditional flair. Her queen taste and choices have left the audience mesmerized. She has donned from saree, suit, to lehenga, and this time she chose sharara to be a ‘Sharara.’

Hina Khan’s Glowing Look In Sharara

In the video, Hina wore a beautiful maroon sharara kurta with floral gold embroidery paired with a plain dupatta decorated with fringy ends and sharara pajama. She adorns her ethnicity with a pair of sparkling chandbaliyan and matching maan tika, which uplifted her glow in the stunning drape.

On the other hand, her glow can be seen bright with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. However, Hina’s beautiful, effortlessly cheerful smile caught our attention throughout the video. The versatile actress beautifully embraced ethnic love with her moves and expressions. In the video, she played with the lighting, which adds an extra dose of drama and gorgeousness.

Hina Khan can make you fall in love with her ethnicity, just like in this glowing look in sharara. With her simplicity and elegance, she aces her fashion in every avatar. And this one is just another example. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her gorgeousness.

Did you like Hina Khan’s glow in the latest video? Please drop your views in the comments box.