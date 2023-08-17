Watch: Hina Khan's Heart-Melting Moment With Her Mother

For the past few days, Hina Khan has been shooting in a rural area and shared a glimpse on her social media handle. She was away from her mother, and so Hina decided you surprise her mother, who had been waiting for her to come back. Let’s check it out.

Hina Khan’s Heart-Melting Moment

Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan gives her fans a sneak peek into how she surprises her mother. In the video, the diva can be seen slowly coming out of her room with her injured leg. She walked through her living room and sat on her sofa, and then called her mother. After seeing Hina, her mother burst out crying and hugged her tight.

Hina’s mother got worried after seeing her daughter injured, and she kept asking her how she got hurt. Also, she asked why didn’t she tell her that she was coming home. While Hina shared that it was a surprise for her. In the caption, the diva mentioned that her mother goes to bed early. And she came home late at night, so she surprised her in the morning. The actress expressed her love for her mother and her priceless reaction. She called her mother’ Bholi maa.’

Her caption says, “So my mom sleeps very early.. didn’t tell her m coming, came around 11:30 and sneaked in the house quietly at night.. she had no idea m in the house.. surprised her in the morning, look at her priceless reaction..meri Bholi maa she went to the door first Don’t bother about my foot..its ok.”

What’s your reaction to this heart-melting mother-daughter moment? Please share your views in the comments.