Watch: Karan Kundrra’s ultimate swag moment in black suit leaves Tejasswi Prakash impressed

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the cutest and most loved couples that we all have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. Both of them have been doing terrific work in the Hindi entertainment space for quite a long time individually as well as together and well, today, they are considered as one of the most successful pairs in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them met for the first time and got to know each other while starring together in Bigg Boss 15 and that’s exactly where their love story begun on a nice and prosperous note. While many initially thought that their love story might not go ahead for quite a long time post Bigg Boss, a lot of loyal ‘Tejran’ fans have loyally always kept the belief and leap of faith intact that they are genuinely in love. Right now, both Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are head over heels in love with each other.,

They simply can’t stop showering each other with affection.

The best thing about both Tejasswi and Karan has to be the fact that come what may, they always look forward to growing together as a couple and believe in expanding their royal empire together. Not just in photos and videos together ladies and gentlemen, the two of them are also absolutely incredible when it comes to dropping special posts all by themselves folks. Well, this time, it is Karan Kundrra who’s totally winning over people with his unlimited swag in a special black suit and well, we are totally loving it. His show is all set to kickstart from February 13, 2023 and we are super excited. The post was liked by Tejasswi Prakash and well, we are truly loving it for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

