Nia Sharma takes immense interest in fitness. Fitness in any form! Whether it’s dance, gymnastics or any other, Nia Sharma always remains head up with her fitness quotient. The Jamai Raja actress often shares videos and photos on her Instagram too sharing instances from her fitness routine on Instagram, and here again she has dropped some insights from her latest fitness dos on social media.

In the video, that she shared on her gram on Thursday, we can spot her performing a back flip. The actress can be seen in a stylish sportswear. She wore a pretty lilac sports bra that she teamed with high waist jeggings. The actress completed the look with a pair of shoes. The diva decked it up with high sleek ponytail and no makeup. Showing immense control on her body, the actress left her fans enticed with her wellness in the video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Back Bending stuff and all..@manish_dancer373”. Soon after she shared the video on her IG handle, her fans and friends came in rushing to praise for her hard work as it seems in the video. While some called her badass some couldn’t stop staring in awe.

Here take a look at the video-

Nia was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. She showed her best dance foot forward in the show. Speaking of her dance skills, the actress has earlier showcased her crazy skills in music videos like Phoonkh Le, Do Ghoont and others. She is also one of the most adored actresses from the town, known for her work in popular tv show like Jamai Raja, EK Haazaron Mein and others.