Nia Sharma has time and again been on the frontline with her sparkling and invigorating dance performances. The actress nurturing her versatility like a boss, earlier was seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, where we could witness her putting on her dance shoes on and showing the world the sassy moves she has got! Well, it isn’t something new to us as Nia Sharma fans! We have seen the beauty performing in her best dance feet ever in her music videos earlier.

Now, owing to that, the bold beauty has taken it to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful dance video from the studio, where we can spot her showing off grandeur while showcasing her pole dancing skills. The actress at first showcased some pretty hip sways, went on to drop jaws with her pole dancing skills. The actress further shared a glimpse with a cute baby girl from the studio, both dancing together like cuties.

Vibing to the song ‘My heart goes’, she wrote, “Always find a tribe that’ll Cheer you on!” Here take a look-

On the work front, the actress has acted in some of the most popular tv shows. Some of her prominent works include Ek Haazaron Mein, Jamai Raja, Naagin and others. Nia Sharma has also participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Some of her hit music videos include, Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, Hairaan and others.

