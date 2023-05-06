Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts irresistible swag in new dance video, flaunts curvaceous midriff like queen

Nia Sharma has been recently creating buzzes all over the internet with her sensuous dance skills, owing to that, here’s another one from the rundown

Nia Sharma, the glamorous and versatile Indian actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her impeccable acting skills and charming personality. She has consistently proved her mettle as an actor. However, now not just as an actor but also a spectacular dancer too! Owing to that, here we have shared recent dance video from Instagram.

Simranjat shares a video collab with Nia Sharma

In the video, we can see the gorgeous duo dancing all their hearts out together, looking all preppy in their casual adorns. However, Nia definitely steals the show with her sensuous moves.

Nia can be seen in a stylish pink bralette. She teamed it with low-waisted black pants. The stress completed the look with her mid-parted sleek hairdo and minimal makeup.

Sharing the video, Simranjat wrote, “Throwing Some Sass Around Like Confetti with @niasharma90 😘❤️

.

.

.

Choreographed by : @simranjat_” She added, “#simranjat #niasharma #raatkanasha #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #reels #instagram #trendingreels #trend #explore #feature”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Nia is working on multiple projects that have created a buzz among her fans. She will be seen in the much-awaited supernatural thriller series, “Naagin 6,” where she will play a pivotal role. The show has already generated immense anticipation among viewers, and Nia’s presence in the cast has only added to the excitement.

In addition to “Naagin 6,” Nia is also working on several other exciting projects. She will be seen in the upcoming web series “Jamai 2.0 Season 2,” which is a sequel to the hugely popular show “Jamai Raja.” The series promises to be a perfect blend of drama, romance, and thrill, and Nia’s fans can’t wait to see her in action.