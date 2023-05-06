ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts irresistible swag in new dance video, flaunts curvaceous midriff like queen

Nia Sharma has been recently creating buzzes all over the internet with her sensuous dance skills, owing to that, here’s another one from the rundown

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 05:54:04
Watch: Nia Sharma flaunts irresistible swag in new dance video, flaunts curvaceous midriff like queen

Nia Sharma, the glamorous and versatile Indian actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her impeccable acting skills and charming personality. She has consistently proved her mettle as an actor. However, now not just as an actor but also a spectacular dancer too! Owing to that, here we have shared recent dance video from Instagram.

Simranjat shares a video collab with Nia Sharma

In the video, we can see the gorgeous duo dancing all their hearts out together, looking all preppy in their casual adorns. However, Nia definitely steals the show with her sensuous moves.

Nia can be seen in a stylish pink bralette. She teamed it with low-waisted black pants. The stress completed the look with her mid-parted sleek hairdo and minimal makeup.

Sharing the video, Simranjat wrote, “Throwing Some Sass Around Like Confetti with @niasharma90 😘❤️
.
.
.
Choreographed by : @simranjat_” She added, “#simranjat #niasharma #raatkanasha #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #reels #instagram #trendingreels #trend #explore #feature”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Nia is working on multiple projects that have created a buzz among her fans. She will be seen in the much-awaited supernatural thriller series, “Naagin 6,” where she will play a pivotal role. The show has already generated immense anticipation among viewers, and Nia’s presence in the cast has only added to the excitement.

In addition to “Naagin 6,” Nia is also working on several other exciting projects. She will be seen in the upcoming web series “Jamai 2.0 Season 2,” which is a sequel to the hugely popular show “Jamai Raja.” The series promises to be a perfect blend of drama, romance, and thrill, and Nia’s fans can’t wait to see her in action.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", takes Hoola Hoop challenge with girl gang
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", takes Hoola Hoop challenge with girl gang
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Ring Dance With Her Girls
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Ring Dance With Her Girls
Barbiebore fashion can win over Sunayana Fozdar and Nia Sharma any day
Barbiebore fashion can win over Sunayana Fozdar and Nia Sharma any day
Watch: Nia Sharma has got ‘magic bones’, does back flips like boss
Watch: Nia Sharma has got ‘magic bones’, does back flips like boss
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are 'lift mirror selfie' experts, learn new hacks
Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen are 'lift mirror selfie' experts, learn new hacks
Watch: Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur dance to 'Oh Ho Ho' song (inside party footage leaked)
Watch: Siddharth Nigam and Ashnoor Kaur dance to 'Oh Ho Ho' song (inside party footage leaked)
'Naagin' Surbhi Chandna is a warrior, see gutsy moment
'Naagin' Surbhi Chandna is a warrior, see gutsy moment
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress
Watch: Shraddha Arya Hides Herself From Paparazzis
Watch: Shraddha Arya Hides Herself From Paparazzis
Sister Goals: Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant's Quirky Love
Sister Goals: Pranali Rathod And Karishma Sawant's Quirky Love
Read Latest News