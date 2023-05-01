Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", takes Hoola Hoop challenge with girl gang

Check out how Nia Sharma is winning hearts with her new content on social media

Nia Sharma is one of the most talented and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Nia Sharma has been actively part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we have truly seen every bit of her success, failure, fandom and everything. She has always been a firm believer of quality ahead of quantity and well, that’s exactly why whenever she shares new and engaging content, the happiness of the fans is at its peak for real and in the genuine sense of the term.

Check out how Nia Sharma is entertaining her fans on social media now:

One of the best things about Nia Sharma is that she’s very well aware of the fact that her fans always look forward to watching her new content on social media on a daily basis. Well, that’s exactly why, she too loves sharing new stuff from her end. Well, talking about new stuff folks, Nia Sharma was seen having a blast where she grooved to Daler Mehndi’s popular song “Ho Jayegi Balle Balle” with a dear friend. Soon, after that, in a new video, Nia Sharma was seen dancing with some little ones where she participated in a new trend called Hoola Hoop as mentioned by her in the caption. See below folks –

Work Front:

Nia Sharma has earlier been part of successful TV projects like JDJ dance reality show, Jamai Raja TV daily soap and many more. She even had a cameo dance appearance recently in Suniel Shetty's Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega on Amazon Mini TV.