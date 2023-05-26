Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to Malaika Arora's "Chhaiya Chhaiya", video sets fire on internet

Nia Sharma is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally. Come let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and you will love it

Nia Sharma is one of the finest and most captivating actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. For the unversed, Nia Sharma has been a part of the entertainment space for quite a long time and well, that’s exactly why, she’s certainly loved and hailed by many as a modern-day self-made star in the true sense of the term. As a personality, Nia Sharma has always been someone who’s inspired others to not give a damn about what others talk about her or say about her. As a performing artiste, Nia has always focused more on quality ahead of quantity and well, that’s why, despite having been in the industry for more than 15 years, she’s been a part of only few TV daily soaps and reality show projects. To name her most popular project, we have to talk about Jamai Raja.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Nia Sharma’s end on Instagram

As a star who is immensely loved and admired by many, Nia Sharma has always been a stunning trendsetter in that department. Her content is something that appeals to everyone for all the good reasons and we love it. So, what’s the latest that we are all blessed to see right folks? Well, this time, the gorgeous beauty has shared a super hot and sensuous dance video of herself with her dance partner and well, we love the way they coordinate and also match up the moves with each other. Well, do you all want to check out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com