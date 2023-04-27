Watch: Nia Sharma has got ‘magic bones’, does back flips like boss

Nia Sharma shares video on Instagram to share an exclusive video of her back flips, check out below

Nia Sharma, the popular television actress is currently giving her fans some fitness goals with her latest video online. The actress shared a video on her social media handle where we can see her pulling off back flips like a boss. Check out video down beneath-

Nia Sharma shares video doing backflips

Nia Sharma stuns fans once again with her fitness routine on Instagram. The Jamai Raja actress often dazzles fans with her everyday fitness posts. As of now, the Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 participant took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where we can see performing backflips like a pro. The actress wore a casual red tank top that she topped on her black sports bra. She rounded it off with black mini shorts.

Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “There’s this magic in my Bones…😊

@sonu_rutch”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Nia Sharma began her acting career in 2010 with the TV serial “Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha”. She gained popularity for her role as Maanvi in the show “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”. She has also appeared in other popular TV shows such as “Jamai Raja”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, and “Naagin 4”.

In addition to her acting career, Nia Sharma is also known for her fashion sense and has been named in the list of Asia’s sexiest women several times. She has also participated in reality shows such as “Khatron Ke Khiladi.” She was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Later to that, she marked hurls with her song sequence “Daiyya Daiyya” in Hunter.