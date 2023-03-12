Nia Sharma is the boss lady, as he fans call her! Well, Nia has proven to be the same at every aspect of her life. Time and again, the actress has been on the headlines either with her everyday stunt showcases on social media, or her dance music videos, or her other cool artistry that she holds. Owing to that, the actress has taken it to her Instagram handle as of now to share some crazy and dangerous stunt videos.

In the video, we can see Nia Sharma wearing a cute white top along with pink leggings with hooked skirts. The actress completed the look with no makeup and a high ponytail. The actress can be seen with no makeup on. The actress can be seen doing some crazy air flips after she jumps on the trampoline that too like a pro.

Check out videos here-

Nia Sharma was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showed her best dance acts in the show, proving how amazing of a dancer she is. The actress left her fans wowed with her every day powerful dance acts on the stage, garnering immense love from the judges. She also earlier got her fans amused with her amazing dance moves in the music videos like Phoonkh Le, Do Ghoont, and others.

Coming back to her above stunt video, do you not feel that the Khatron Ke Khiladi queen is back again?