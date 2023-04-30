Watch: Nia Sharma’s Ring Dance With Her Girls

Nia Sharma is having fun with her little munchkins playing ring

Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma is a famous Indian Television actress in the industry. For years she has been winning hearts with her style and statement. The diva is one of the boldest and most free-spirited actresses in the industry who is fond of kids. She often shares cute and fun clips of little kids. And yet again in her latest Instagram reel, she is enjoying fun dancing with her little munchkins. Read more and watch the video below.

Nia Sharma’s fun dance with little girls

In her latest Instagram reel video, Nia Sharma is dancing with her little munchkins. All three were standing in a queue and dancing with their ring. The cute little girls had fun with Nia Sharma doing the ring practice. Their happy faces hint that they had a good time with each other. Interestingly, all three girls had a competition about who would drop the ring at last, and as per Nia Sharma’s caption, the winner was Nia herself.

Nia Sharma work front

The popular diva Nia Sharma started her television journey with the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai playing the role of Manvi. After that actress was featured in many successful shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin 4, and others. Apart from that, Nia Sharma has also appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra. The actress also has a huge fandom of 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

