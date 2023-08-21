ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Urfi Javed’s tree-transitioning moment is surreal

Urfi Javed has once again managed to turn heads with her audacious fashion choices. Known for her penchant for the extraordinary, Urfi stunned her followers yet again by donning an outfit crafted from telephone wires just yesterday

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Aug,2023 03:30:43
Internet sensation and fashion chameleon Urfi Javed has once again managed to turn heads with her audacious fashion choices. Known for her penchant for the extraordinary, Urfi stunned her followers yet again by donning an outfit crafted from telephone wires just yesterday. And if you thought that was wild, hold onto your hats because she’s back with another bold and nature-inspired ensemble!

In her recent Instagram escapade, Urfi gave her followers a glimpse into her latest creative fashion venture. This time, she’s teamed up with the master of unconventional styles, Neel Ranaut. Neel, renowned for his quirky outfits crafted from forest materials, has been making waves on social media for his unique creations. This collaboration promises nothing short of a fashion adventure!

The video shared by Urfi showcases her in an outfit that seems to have been plucked right out of the heart of nature itself. Adorned with tree bark and adorned with charming tiny plants, she’s channeled her inner flora, quite literally. The video offers a delightful sneak peek into the creative process behind this arboreal ensemble.

Check out-

Urfi’s caption spills the beans on Neel Ranaut’s inspiring journey – a story of confidence and innovation that caught the eye of none other than the famed Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This dynamic duo of designers recognized Neel’s potential through his viral reels and offered him a golden opportunity that has now skyrocketed his career in the world of high fashion. It’s tales like these that remind us of the magic that can unfold in the most unexpected ways. Urfi Javed, Neel Ranaut, and the captivating world of unconventional fashion – it’s a ride you wouldn’t want to miss! As they continue to blur the lines between nature and couture, one can’t help but anticipate what other awe-inspiring collaborations these fashion mavericks have up their sleeves.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

