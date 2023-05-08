Watch: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's full BTS video from Aashiq Hoon song goes viral

Mohsin Khan is one of the most charming and good-looking actors that we have in the country. His swag and style has been absolutely flawless and well, that’s why, for the longest time, he’s been a favourite of the audience. Although he’s been a part of the Hindi TV industry for quite literally many years, things started to change for him drastically after the grand success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV show and well, ever since then, he’s been that rage and sensation who’s simply never looked back. His fan following keeps growing and getting bigger with every passing year and well, that’s why, his loyal legion of fans can truly shower him with all sorts of love and affection for all the right reasons. Not just this TV show ladies and gentlemen, Mohsin Khan has also been on top like a professional life j music video space as well and we have loved him.

Check out this viral BTS video of Mohsin Khan from the making of his famous music video and you will love it –

Whenever Mohsin Khan shares new and captivating, engaging videos from his end on social media, it always gets the attention of the fans and how. This time however, it’s not Mohsin Khan. This time, it’s his fans who are making an old making BTS video of his music video go viral and well, we assure you that you will simply love the fun quotient in the same. Want to check it out? See here below –

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely entertaining, right readers? We at IWMBuzz wish Mohsin Khan good luck for his upcoming projects.