We are moving forward with optimistic energy: Rohit Chandel talks about the 1000-episode completion of Pandya Store

Rohit Chandel the talented lead actor of Star Plus’ Pandya Store is over the moon, as his show recently completed 1000 episodes. This marks an achievement of sorts for the show which was earlier spear-headed by actors Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Alice Kaushik, Krutika Desai and Maira Dhari Mehra.

Now, the mantle is taken over by the new leads Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav and the very talented cast. As Dhawal Makhana and Natasha Pandya, the two of them have their own striking individuality and strong personality. The recent chaos that has broken the relationship of Dhawal and Natasha has gone well with the viewers. The show Pandya Store is doing very well with numbers and is a strong opponent for other top GEC shows in the TRP race.

The feat of 1000 episodes completion is a time to rejoice, sit back and also strategize the upcoming drama in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com buzzed Rohit Chandel who told us, “I am very happy, that I am part of this show at the time when Pandya Store completed 1000 episodes. But I want to give the credit to the previous cast. They have taken the show to another level, and have passed the baton to us. I am trying my best to match their energy. I feel grateful that I got a good show. It is a huge responsibility to take this baton forward. The TRP was not fine when we started. But now, we have built it up again, and the rating looks good. The crew is very optimistic, and so is the cast of the show.”

“This is a show where things are not monotonous. There are a lot of challenges that keep coming on our show. I enjoy being part of all the variety provided in the show. It is full of emotions; it is a colourful show and taking it ahead is a huge responsibility. We are moving forward with optimistic energy”, he adds before signing off.

Best of luck, Rohit and team Pandya Store!!