The Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from the movie Nishabd. In the film, she portrayed the role of Ritu, 18 year old, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Revathy, Jiah Khan and other big stars from Bollywood. And now that the film completes wholesome 16 years, Shraddha Arya takes the moment to celebrate it with her fans.

Sharing the video, Shraddha Arya wrote, “16 Years Of #NISHABD , still don’t believe that In this short lifetime, I had the luck & opportunity to work next to the Legendary Mr @amitabhbachchan as his daughter in the movie Nishabd.. who did not just play the role of my father but motivated and supported me like one too. I shouldn’t ever complain of anything in life.. I’ve been truly blessed. Forever grateful to #RamGopalVerma for choosing me to play the part. Revathi ma’am & Jiya❤️for being such great and kind co-actors.”

Here take a look-

The movie starred Jiah Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Revathi, Nasaar, Shraddha Arya and others in lead roles. The movie spins on how Vijay who is sixty leads a happy married life with his wife Amrita and 18-year-old daughter. However, things change, after their 18-year-old daughter Ritu brings her friend home to stay, Jiah, as an intense course of liking occur between Jiah and Vijay. The movie got into a lot of controversies and criticisms. However, Nishabd still remains one of the most underrated movies.

If you haven’t watched, you definitely should! Come back and let us know your thoughts regarding the movie and storyline.