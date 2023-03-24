Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Shaikh are two of the most adorable and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Both of them started their respective work in the entertainment space since the time they were child artistes and today, they must be immensely happy and proud of the success that they have got in their professional career. Both Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Shaikh share a great bond of friendship and affection with each other and well, when it comes to showing love to their respective fans, they do it with brilliance and effortlessness as well. Both Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Shaikh are extremely active on social media and hence, they love sharing new posts.

So, what’s the latest that we get to witness from Anushka Sen and Reem Sameer Shaikh right now? Well, Anushka Sen is busy enjoying chase thrills as she shares a new photodump from her end on social media. She’s seen rocking her green crop top while flaunting her long gorgeous hair and well, we are totally in love. On the other hand, Reem Sameer Shaikh is seen all happy and smiles as she’s seen attempting to sing in her latest photo. She’s seen rocking a green kurti and well, we are loving her hoop earrings. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain't it? An absolute treat to the eyes, right folks?