Divyanka Tripathi and Disha Parmar are active social media users. The stars are known for their brilliant acting showcases in some of the winning tv shows to date. Divyanka got popular with her work in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein while Disha Parmar recently earned adoration from the country with her amazing work as Priya in the sequel show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2.

Coming to their social media, the actresses often keep their fans turned with their everyday posts. And as of now, the stars have gotten their fans rejuvenated with their latest posts on social media, and we are in love. Catering lifestyle goals on board, the stars glowed right up in the pictures.

Tripathi can be spotted in a casual adorn. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share the candid picture, as she relaxes on her arm chair. The diva wore a stylish orange polo t-shirt that she teamed with baggy denim jeans. The actress completed the look with mid-parted wavy hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Her smile looked all gorgeous in the picture.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures from her recent mountain trip. The actress looked all in the vibe of the mountain sun as she basks in the warmth. She can be seen in her black padded hood jacket teamed with jeans. She completed the look with a ponytail and no makeup, while she enjoys a sip into her warm hot coffee for the day.

Have a look-