The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is all set for his new upcoming music video aboard. The actor portrayed the role of Kartik Goenka in the show YRKKH. He starred as the male lead opposite Shivangi Joshi aka Naira. Their chemistry on the screen still remains one of the most adored amongst the netizens. However, this beautiful glimpses from his upcoming music video, doesn’t fail give us the right vibes either! And we are absolutely loving Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah’s chemistry in the teaser of Kuch Toh Zaroori Hai, shared by the latter. Scroll beneath to read more details.

In the teaser, we can see Mohsin Khan wearing a grey sweatshirt. He teamed it with a grey muffler. The actor completed the look with messy hairdo. On the other hand, Nidhi Shah can be seen in a beautiful pink tie-dye shirt, she teamed it with her long wavy blonde hair, gorgeous beautiful eyes and nude pink lips. The duo can be seen all romantic as they pose hugging each other, prompting new love.

Nidhi Shah dropping the teaser on her social media handle, collaborating with Mohsin Khan wrote, “Its finally here! Come along and relive those small moments of love with #KuchTohZaroorHai♥️”

Here take a look-

She further tagged, “ @khan_mohsinkhan @javedali4u @nileshahujaofficial @kumaarofficial @saregama_official”

She added hashtags like: #Saregama #SaregamaMusic #KuchTohZaroorHai #MohsinKhan #nidhishah

Are you excited to see this beautiful new pair on the screen again? Let us know in the comments below and for such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.