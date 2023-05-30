ADVERTISEMENT
What's keeping Hina Khan busy?

Hina Khan is all busy with her selfie game. The actress shared a series of selfies on her social media handle, where we can see her all decked up in stylish casual white and simple makeover.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 10:58:00
Hina Khan, a versatile and immensely talented actor, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her remarkable body of work. Known for her captivating on-screen presence and powerful performances, Hina has graced both television and the digital space with her talent and versatility.

However, not just her acting brilliance that got us flabbergasted over the years, but also how the diva has kept her style and fashion on check too. She is no less than a fashionista to the youngsters. Owing to that, here’s how HK has stunned us all with her morning glow.

Hina Khan’s selfies

The actress shared a series of pictures from her travel diaries. In the stunning set of pictures, she could be seen wearing a stylish white baggy shirt. She completed the look with her long hair, keeping it open and no makeup. Flaunting her flawless morning glow in the pictures, the Yeh Rishta actress gave off nothing but goals. Have a look-

What's keeping Hina Khan busy? 811178

What's keeping Hina Khan busy? 811179

What's keeping Hina Khan busy? 811180

What's keeping Hina Khan busy? 811181

Work Front

Hina rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Akshara Singhania in the long-running and popular Indian television drama series, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Her portrayal of Akshara, a loving daughter-in-law and devoted wife, garnered immense praise from audiences and established her as a household name. Following her success in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” Hina ventured into reality television, participating in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss” and emerging as one of the most beloved contestants. She has also worked in films too, and was in Cannes earlier.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

