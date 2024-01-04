Winter Slayage 101: Hina Khan wraps up in leather jacket, thermals and beanie

Hold onto your winter hats, folks, because Hina Khan just turned the chilly streets into her own personal runway! Picture this: a leather black jacket that screams “I’m here to slay,” paired with a high-neck beige thermal and chic black jeans. Hina didn’t just step out; she strutted out, proving that winter fashion can be hot as heck.

Hina Khan- The Kashmiri Beauty

But wait, there’s more to this winter style extravaganza! Hina decided to bless us with a blonde hairdo that’s basically a mic drop on the whole fashion game. And to top it all off (literally), she threw on a stylish black beanie cap – because why not add a sprinkle of coolness to an already sizzling look? Oh, and did we mention the no-makeup look? Hina flaunted her Kashmiri rosy cheeks, giving the winter cold a run for its money.

Check out her gorgeous moments here:

In her caption, Hina wrote, “Hello 2024, let’s get along better..Bismillah” The photos instantly earned lot of attention and love from her fans. Fans couldn’t help but shower love on her

Goals indeed! Isn’t it?

So, here’s your winter challenge: Can you channel your inner Hina Khan and slay the streets with a killer leather jacket, a beanie cap, and rosy cheeks that defy the freeze? The winter ball is in your court, and Hina just handed you the playbook. Let the frosty fashion games begin!