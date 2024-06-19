Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Divyanka Tripathi Rock Airport Fashion In White Skater Dress, Akanksha Puri Loved It!

Divyanka Tripathi is renowned for her role in the popular TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is one of the most prominent actresses in the television industry. The talented actress is grabbing headlines with her new series, “Adrishyam—The Invisible Heroes,” on Sony LIV. She is renowned not just for her acting abilities but also for her impeccable fashion taste. Recently, Divyanka showcased her airport fashion in a Western dress. Let’s take a look at her stylish travel attire.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Travel Look-

Divyanka’s western look, shared on her Instagram post, is a perfect blend of comfort and style. The midi-length dress’s white round neckline, flared half-sleeves, and two pockets add a touch of casual elegance. This chic choice for the monsoon season provides comfort and keeps her stylish. The laser-cut detailing adds a touch of glamour, bringing an element of flow and movement to her outfit.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Divyanka’s look is complete with her straight hair, which is middle-partition in a straight open hairstyle. Her simple makeup, with blushy pink cheeks and creamy peach lips, enhances her natural beauty. Pearl ear studs, a white Gucci sling bag, and white shoes add a stylish touch. But it’s Divyanka’s contagious smile that truly captivates. In the photos, she radiates joy, making her dazzling white outfit even more stunning and sharing a Korean heart with her fans.

Akanksha Puri’s comment on Divyanka’s post, filled with white hearts and a kiss emoji, is a testament to the actress’s ability to set trends in airport fashion. Her effortless blend of style and comfort not only captivates but also inspires, making her a true fashion icon.

