Hina Khan is one of the leading television actresses. She got popular with her amazing portrayal as the iconic Akshara in the tv show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show earned immense love from the netizens over the years, and still happens to one of the most popular shows amongst the viewers. However, even though Khan is no more a part of the show, it’s to reckon that the show gave her countrywide recognition.

Later to Yeh Rishta, Hina Khan got popular with her portrayal as Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show also starred Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. She was also in Naagin but for a short span. The actress also got featured in several films to date. The actress earlier was at the Cannes with her film too. She was also seen in some of the popular hit music videos. The actress is also an avid social media user and owns a whopping number of 14 million followers on Instagram.

Speaking of her career timeline, we already know how shining and successful it’s been so far. Owning it, the actress has tasted luxury in her life too. She has got a whopping net worth of 52 crores. As per reports in DNA, the actress earns around 35 lakhs per month. She is one of the top paid actresses in Indian tv industry. The actress charges 2 lakhs for 1 episode, and charges a crore for brand endorsements.

Coming to her assets and luxurious owns, the actress owns some of the most expensive things in life. She owns a flat in Mumbai and stays with her entire family. She also owns luxurious cars including an Audi A4 and more.