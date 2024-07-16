Yeh Rishta Fame Shivangi Joshi Embarks On A Spiritual Journey To Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Vanarasi Before Shooting

Shivangi Joshi is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, for which she received several awards for her stunning on-screen performance. The actress also appeared in a Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar ka with Kushal Tandon, and she is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Apart from her acting skills, Shivangi Joshi is an active social media user; the actress also shares insights into her upcoming work, personal life, and many more. Recently, Shivangi Joshi embarked on a spiritual visit to take blessings from the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Take a look at the video below-

Shivangi Joshi’s Spiritual Visit Video-

Taking to an Instagram post, Shivangi Joshi looks stunning in an all-white deep V-neckline floral lacework embellishment, full sleeves, side cut straight kurta, a matching color salwar, and pairs with a sheer floral embroidery dupatta. She styles her look with a side-partition half-tied hairstyle with loose side bangs. The actress opts for minimal makeup with pink lips and high-heeled sandals. In the video, Shivangi Joshi is heading to a spiritual visit and seeking blessings from Kashi Vishwanath outside the temple. Later, the actress takes Prasad from Pandit, closes her eyes, and deeply prays for her upcoming work.

View Instagram Post 1: Yeh Rishta Fame Shivangi Joshi Embarks On A Spiritual Journey To Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Vanarasi Before Shooting

In her Instagram story, Shivangi Joshi shared a selfie picture of herself showcasing her style in a pink western fit with full sleeves and a matching jacket. She styles her look with a side-partition low ponytail with bangs and pairs with a sling bag. By sharing this post, Shivangi Joshi wrote, “Work calling” as she takes a flight from Mumbai to Varanasi.

There are rumors about Shivangi Joshi that Rajan Shahi will cast her with Mohsin Khan in his new show. Is she also hinting about this upcoming work?

