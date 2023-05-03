Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan talks about direction and writing plans

Check out what Mohsin Khan has to say about his future plans. From talking about his passion for writing to going about assistant direction and backend stuff, he talks about all of it

Mohsin Khan is one of the most good-looking and talented actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. For many years now, Mohsin Khan has been actively working in the Hindi TV industry as a popular Star and well, he’s truly achieved success and fandom to a tremendous extent. While he has so far been a part of the Indian entertainment space for multiple projects, without any element of doubt, his most popular project has to be Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For the longest time, his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi managed to win hearts of one and all and we loved it. He might no longer be a part of the show and franchise. However, it doesn’t change the fact that he enjoys tremendous fandom and popularity among the masses.

Check out this viral fun video of Mohsin Khan where he’s seen engaging with his fans:

Off-late, Mohsin Khan has given many interesting interviews where he has gotten candid about his work and future plans. Well, in one such interesting interview, Mohsin Khan got candid and broke his silence about taking a break from work. Not just that, he also spoke about going back to the basics and focusing on backend aspects like writing, direction, assistant direction and other stuff. Well, do you all want to check out this fun video of Mohsin Khan which will give you a clear idea about his future ambition? See below folks –

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Mohsin Khan all the very best for everything that he wishes to do in the future.