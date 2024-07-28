Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla Feels Sick, Shares Photo From The Set

Samridhii Shukla is known for their role as Abhira in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” showcasing her acting skills and distinctive styles, radiating beauty on Instagram posts. Recently, Samridhii Shukla shared a candid moment with her fans as she took to social media to reveal her feelings under the weather. The actress posted a photo from the set, giving her followers a glimpse into her current state. Take a look at the photos below!

Samridhii Shukla’s Photo from Set-

Taking to her Instagram post, Samridhii Shukla shared a photo of herself as she is seen resting on a couch in her yellow sheer ethnic fit with a hint of silver from the show, with a tired expression. Her makeup is minimal, with matte eyelids, blushy cheeks, and matte lips, and she styles her look with silver earrings and a sleek hairstyle, highlighting her natural look and conveying her discomfort. The caption reflects her struggle with illness while continuing to work. The actress wrote, “Sick baby grumpy baby send good vibes,” with a duck and yellow heart emoji. Despite looking fatigued, she maintains a positive demeanor while working in this situation.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Show-

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known family drama series that airs on StarPlus at 9:30 p.m. and you can also watch the episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.